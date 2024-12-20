Men’s U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy: Innings win for TN over Baroda

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu recorded an emphatic innings and 147-run win over Baroda in the third round of Elite E of men’s U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy in Surat.

Tamil Nadu off-spinner Adhvick Eswaran emerged the star, finishing with a match haul of 10 for 34 as Baroda was skittled out for 80 and 88 in its two innings while TN scored 315 the only time it batted. TN gained full seven points as a result of its win.

Brief scores: Baroda 80 & 88 in 62.4 overs (Aniket Joshi 31, Kavir Desai 28, Adhvick Eswaran 4/13, AK Nitin 2/7, Sachin Bhoopathy 2/18, T Pakirthan 2/16) lost to Tamil Nadu 315