Men's ODI WC: Root aims to emulate 2019 World Cup success in India

NEW DELHI: England cricketer Joe Root is backing his team's application of the valuable insights they gained during the 2019 experience as they aim to retain their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup championship next month in India.

Root was part of the victorious England side that lifted their inaugural World Cup trophy at home four years ago, beating New Zealand in a thrilling final at Lord's.

The memories of a thrilling Super Over clash in the World Cup Final at Lord's in 2019 are still fresh in Root's mind, and the star right-hander is hoping he will be able to emulate that victory in India in November and become just the third team after West Indies (1975, 1979) and Australia (1999, 2003, 2007) to claim back-to-back titles.

"Having the experience of 2019 and how good that was and how much that meant to the group and for them to go out and get the opportunity to defend it is something we are relishing and really looking forward to," Root was quoted by ICC Website.

"We are going to have to play some really good cricket, we are going to have to adapt to different conditions and have that consistency that you need so we will see how we go," he added.

England unveiled their preliminary squad for the six-week tournament with the defending champions sprung some surprises in their initial group selection, opting to exclude young batter Harry Brook while including uncapped pacer Gus Atkinson.

Root has confidence in the squad chosen to get the job done for England during the World Cup and knows his team must play their best cricket at the pointy end of the tournament.

"It is very exciting to play in a World Cup event is something that you always look forward to as a player,” Root said.

"Big tournaments and big moments is where you want to go out and perform and impress and deliver for your country.

"You have to get to those last two games - the semi-final and the final - and it is about turning up and putting in the performance when it really counts."

Root also nominated a pair of his teammates as the most likely players to be the leading run scorer and wicket-taker at the eagerly-awaited event that commences on October 5.

"I am going to go for Jonny Bairstow (to be the leading run scorer)," Root suggested. "He is someone that always has a point to prove, he is a wonderful white-ball player and he has been so consistent for us at the top of the order."

The 32-year-old expects conditions teams will face in India will suit the slower bowlers and believes Adil Rashid can thrive by being the leading wicket-taker.

"He (Rashid) has so many different skills and variations to call upon," Root added.

"We know how important it is to take wickets in the middle overs...he has done a wonderful job for us for a long time and I anticipate him being very difficult on these wickets."

England will open its World Cup 2023 campaign against New Zealand in what will be the re-match of the 2019 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 5.