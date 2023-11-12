Men’s ODI WC: Marsh's success against Bangladesh came due to his hard-hitting style, says Taylor

PUNE: Former captain Mark Taylor believes Mitchell Marsh's sticking with a hard-hitting style of batting paved the way for the fast-bowling all-rounder's sensational career-best knock of 177 and lead Australia to a thumping eight-wicket win over Bangladesh in 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup.

At the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune on Saturday, Marsh hit 26 boundaries for making 177 not out off 132 balls to chase down 307 in 45 overs and help Australia secure their seventh straight victory of the tournament.

The five-time champion will now face South Africa in the second semifinal at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.

"He had a couple of games where he started to try and nurdle it around like Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne. Someone got a hold of him and said, 'Mate, you hit the ball and hit it hard'...that's the way he's got to play. Steve Smith and Labuschagne will bat down the order and they can do the nurdling, Mitchell Marsh at No.3 can hit the ball and hit it hard," said Taylor on Nine's Sports Sunday show.

He also feels Marsh’s power-packed knock also showed why Steve Smith being pushed to number four is justifiable.

"I think after last night he (Smith) probably feels a bit better. Mitchell Marsh, before last night, to be honest at No.3 where he's moved to hadn't done that well, he'd only averaged 23 at No.3, Steve Smith averages 53."

"That's why Smith was upset about being moved to No.4. But we saw last night... in those Powerplay overs he is dynamic, Mitchell Marsh because he hits the ball and hits the ball hard."

Australia’s conundrum ahead of the semifinal is to decide who between Marnus Labuschagne and Marcus Stoinis should be kept in the playing eleven. Taylor feels it will be a straightforward call in Labuschagne’s favour.

"Marcus Stoinis hasn't done enough with his bowling or his batting. I like Marnus Labuschagne in the side. I don't necessarily like him batting with Steve Smith because they don't necessarily complement each other."

"But I've got him in the team because he gives Australia an option if we lose a couple of early wickets. There's also his fielding, last night he had two great run-outs and a couple of catches. He can make a difference in the field."