Men's Asian Champions Trophy: Reigning Olympic bronze medalists India all-set to defend title

MOQI: The stage is set for the prestigious Men's Asian Champions Trophy which will begin on Sunday at the Moqi Hockey Training Base which overlooks the Nierji Dam in Hulunbuir, Inner Mongolia in China.

Reigning Olympic Bronze medalists India start as favourites to defend the title while hosts China, Japan, Pakistan, Korea and Malaysia have arrived with hopes of a grand outing in the marquee tournament.

Last year, India won the title at home, making them the only team to bag four titles in the history of the tournament. The team's skipper Harmanpreet Singh is keen on continuing India's dominance in the continental championships this year too.

"The Asian Champions Trophy last year gave us the right momentum going into the Asian Games and followed it up with the Olympic Games triumph of standing on the podium yet again. This time too, we want to begin the fresh Olympic cycle by winning this tournament," Harmanpreet was quoted in a release from Hockey India as saying.

"While we have ten members from the Olympic side playing in this tournament, we have a few youngsters trying to make their impact in the team. In terms of game point-of-view, our attacking and penalty corners are our forte but we will be looking to play a structured defence, particularly against teams like Japan, Malaysia and Pakistan. This is an important tournament for us in terms of world ranking points and we are ready for the challenge," he added.

India will begin their campaign with the opening match against hosts China followed by their second match on September 9 against Japan. Following a day's rest, India will take on last year's runners-up Malaysia on 11 and play Korea on September 12. After a day's break, India will take on nemesis Pakistan on September 14 while the semi-final and final will be held on 16 and 17 September, respectively.

"This tournament is one of the most exciting ones in the Asian Hockey calendar. We will also get to see the progress the Asian teams are making in the new cycle as they will play with a fresh group of players keeping in mind the Asian Games in 2026," expressed Vivek Sagar Prasad, who has been given the onus as vice-captain in the absence of Hardik Singh.

Having arrived in Moqi, on September 4, the team is in good shape for title defence. "We arrived here earlier this week and have got good time on the pitch. The weather is suitable for us, but it gets a bit cold in the evening. The facility is incredible and perhaps one of the most beautiful hockey venues in the world. The excitement of hosting the first international tournament here is quite evident and we are looking forward to playing quality matches and entertaining the hockey-loving people of this region," concluded Vivek Sagar Prasad. Please find attached photos and attached schedule of the tournament.