Mehidy Hasan Miraz takes 3 wickets to have Australia on the ropes at lunch on Day 4 of 1st test

Resuming Sunday at 161-4, Australia added 82 runs for the session to avoid the ignominy of a home innings defeat to take a 15-run lead at the interval.

Only Cameron Green provided concerted resistance to the Bangladesh attack as he notched his eighth test half century, and highest score in Australia, on his way to 85 not out.

Mitchell Starc was 14 not out at the break, sharing a 36-run partnership with Green in what is likely Australia's last hope of turning the tide of the match.

But the result appears only delayed after another session where Bangladesh again comprehensively outplayed its more-fancied hosts.

Mehidy (4-50), who also claimed the wicket of Steve Smith late on Day 3 to turn the match decisively toward Bangladesh, picked up where he left off Sunday having Alex Carey (30) expertly caught behind by Litton Das.