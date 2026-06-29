Meet Ancy Sojan, India’s new poster girl

BHUBANESHWAR: Single-minded focus to become a world class long jumper, inspiration from the legendary Milkha Singh and a lot of sacrifice, including avoiding her ‘favourite’ biryani led to Ancy Sojan breaking a long-standing national record in Indian athletics.
The 25-year-old Ancy from Kerala obliterated the previous women’s long jump national record of 6.83m which has been in the name of the legendary Anju Bobby George (2004), with a stunning 6.88m leap.
“My mental stability is better than before. It is helping me perform better. The difficulties and obstacles make me stronger. And God is helping me.
“It’s a lot of hard work and sacrifice for me. I want to keep improving and be consistent, become a world class jumper and I will do everything to become one. Every training session, I think about the target of what I want to be (a world class jumper),” Ancy said about her feat.
“During the competition also, I was thinking that I am competing in the Asian Games, and I imagined that someone is going to beat me. So I need to grab the medal for our nation. So suddenly it encouraged me.”
A particular scene from ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’, the 2013 biopic of the legendary sprinter Milkha Singh, inspired Ancy to bring glory to the country.
“I just remembered a scene from Milkha Singh’s film. He was wearing the coat (blazer) of India and someone came and asked him why he was wearing this. He replied it was just like that. Then his coach came and beat him and told him that ‘if you want to wear the jersey, you have to beat him’. That really inspired me.”
“I am also aiming for an Asian Games record so that I can directly qualify for 2027 World Championships (6.86m is qualification mark),” said Ancy, who won silver at the 2022 Asian Games with a jump of 6.63m.
Proof that India also has good jumpers. If someone works hard, he or she can achieve it. Just believe in yourselves and be patient and be dedicated to your work Indian long jumper