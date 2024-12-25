Meenakshi Ramasamy Matric posts victory
CHENNAI: Meenakshi Ramasamy Matric beat Periyar HSS by six runs in the ninth edition of Junior Super Kings inter-school T20 Championship.
Set to chase 125, Periyar HSS could only manage 118 with 15 balls remaining. In another match, Sacred Heart defeated Vidya Mandir by 85 runs.
Brief scores: Meenakshi Ramasamy Matric, Ariyalur 124/9 in 20 overs (R Praveenraj 24, R Rajalathan 22*, R Rajesh 3/10) bt Periyar HSS, Jayankondam 118 in 17.3 overs (N Vijay 49, V Santhosh 3/19). Player of the Match: R Rajalathan (Meenakshi Ramasamy MHSS); Sacred Heart, Villupuram 195/8 in 20 overs (S Alhumaithe 46, V Sanjay 23*, P Siva Ganesh 4/29) bt Vidya Mandir, Ariyalur 110 in 14.5 overs (P Jason Pranav Anton 29). Player of the Match: S Alhumaithe (Sacred Heart)