Meenakshi, Jaismine power Indian women to glory

The pair’s wins ensured the entire Indian women’s team occupied a medal-winning spot each ahead of the semifinals. On the other side, triumphs for Lokesh, Akash, and Harsh Choudhary confirmed six berths for Indian men’s pugilists in the semis.

In the women’s 48kg category, Meenakshi produced a composed and commanding display to defeat Japan’s Yuka Sadamatsu by a unanimous 5-0 decision, controlling the bout with sharp combinations and ring awareness.