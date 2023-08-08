McGrath says layoff will help Bumrah

CHENNAI: Legendary Australian pacer Glenn McGrath on Monday said the long injury layoff could be a blessing in disguise for India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, allowing him to return fresh to international cricket ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023.

Bumrah took nearly a year to recover from a lower back stress fracture, and his last appearance for India was in September 2022 in a T20I against Australia in Hyderabad.

But now, the 29-year-old is set to lead India in a three-match T20I series against Ireland later this month.

“It depends on how the injury is and the sort of expectations he has. I think he will be fine since he is a quality bowler,” McGrath, who is the director of MRF Pace Foundation, said.

“The layoff will help him, I think. Fast bowlers need that layoff and time to get the strength back in their bodies. It depends on the work he has done off the field, how his back is and if he has done anything to his action. I think he has been there before and he has achieved it,” said McGrath.

The New South Welshman said he will be watching Bumrah closely once he returns to top-level cricket.

“I haven’t seen him bowl. Only he knows where he is now. So, I will be watching him keenly to see him get back to where he was. The effort and energy he puts in takes a toll on the body,” opined the 53-year-old.