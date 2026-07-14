McCullum says sorry to England fans after being axed as Test coach

BIRMINGHAM: Brendon McCullum has apologized to English cricket fans for his results as the national Test coach and accepted “it's time for someone else to have a go.”

McCullum remained in charge of the limited-overs setup but was axed on Sunday from the red-ball role he had held since 2022.

The New Zealander confirmed he was sacked and did not stand down, as the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement.

"Yeah, I got a tap on the shoulder,” he said at Edgbaston on Monday, a day before England and India begin a one-day international series.