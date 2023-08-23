MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup hockey from Aug 24

CHENNAI: The 94th edition of the MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey tournament will be held from August 24 to September 3. This will see participation from 10 teams pooled across two Groups. The prize money for the top two teams has been increased this year — 7 lakh for the winning team and 5 lakh for the runner-up — by 1 lakh and 1.5 lakh, respectively.

There will also be a cash prize of ₹50,000 each for the semi-finalists, in addition to the cash prize of ₹10,000 given along with a high-end bicycle each to the best forward, best midfielder, best goalkeeper, the most promising player of the tournament and the man of the match of the finals. Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium will continue to be the venue for the tournament.

The winner of the 2019 edition, Indian Oil Corporation Hockey team, will be defending its title. The tournament will be played on a league-cum-knockout basis. The top 2 teams from each pool will qualify for the semi-finals to be played on September 2.

The final will be played on September 3 under floodlights. One match will be played under floodlights on all days.

MAM Arunachalam (also known as Arun Murugappan), Executive Chairman, Tube Investments of India Ltd. said, “We are happy to host this tournament which has come back after a break of four years due to the pandemic. We are looking forward to impressive performances by top teams in the country. The prize money has been increased this year and top players from across India will take part. In addition, the recently-concluded Asian Champions Trophy in the city has also created a buzz around hockey. The focus of the Tamil Nadu State government in developing field sports, such as hockey, is commendable. We anticipate increased audience participation in the Gold Cup, thanks to this renewed push for our national sport.”