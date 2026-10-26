Mbappe’s sights are fixed on club and country but a Ballon d’Or?

“It’s about details. And we were not ready in every detail to make the World Cup,” he said about this year’s team. “You have to be ready at the moment. When you’re not, someone else takes your seat.”

Mbappé has 22 goals in 22 World Cup games. Ten of his goals came in this summer’s competition, and nobody can accuse him of exaggeration when he points out that “they were great goals.”

“I always wanted to break records and that people remembered my name,” he said. “But I have to be honest, I didn’t expect to be the top scorer of all time at the World Cup, at 27.

“The World Cup is the competition of the big stars, the biggest players in the history of the game. I used to dream about playing in this competition — not even winning it, just playing — so it’s completely crazy to be that man.”

In the process, Mbappé has established himself as France’s top career scorer, with 66 goals in 106 appearances. That, he said, was always a target. But can he reach 100?

“The problem I have is there are two guys who have shown it is possible,” he said, speaking of Ronaldo for Portugal and Lionel Messi for Argentina. “If you’d asked me before, I would have told you no. But now, they have shown the way. So why not?”

He is entitled to that confidence when, in Mourinho’s words, he is playing soccer “on a stratospheric level.” Add in the 42 goals Mbappé scored for Madrid in 44 games last season, and it is easy to understand why many people, Mourinho included, have nominated him as a worthy recipient of the Ballon d’Or, which will be awarded on Monday.

It is not, Mbappé said, “an obsession.” Equally, he would be thrilled to get his hands on the trophy.

“I have never said, ‘I’m going to win it,’” he said. “But I think I had a good year. Many people have said I had a good year and connected me with the trophy. So let’s see what can happen.”

Mbappé was a six-time Ligue 1 champion for Paris Saint-Germain, winning 15 trophies before his move to Madrid in 2024. Is there ever a pang of envy about what he left behind in France?

Did he watch his former team win back-to-back Champions League titles in the two years since his departure and think it could have been him lifting the trophy?

“Could be! Could be!” he said, smiling. “But no. I’d arrived at the end of an era. I did seven years. We had a final, semifinals, quarterfinals. But it was time to go, and they moved on to something else. They bought six or seven players and changed everything. And they won. Congratulations to them.