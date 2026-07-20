Mbappe wins another Golden Boot, and Spain''s Rodri gets Golden Ball with World Cup title

Shortly after winning the World Cup title Sunday, the Spaniards claimed all three individual player awards, keeping Messi from leaving with any more personal hardware.

Rodri won the Golden Ball as the tournament's best player, Unai Simón won the Golden Glove for the top performance by a goalkeeper, and Pau Cubarsí won the Best Young Player Award, beating out fellow 19-year-old teammate Lamine Yamal.

Messi was hoping to win a record-extending third Golden Ball, adding to his 2014 and 2022 honors. He's already the only player to win the award multiple times since it was first given in 1978, and sparking Argentina's run to a second straight final at age 39 gave him a strong case for another.

But the award went to Rodri for captaining Spain's run to its second World Cup title after the Manchester City midfielder struggled early after returning in May 2025 from knee surgery that sidelined him eight months.

“For me, it's been a very tough time. I just want the new generation to see my example as an opportunity to that if you go down, you can rise again,” he said. “This is my philosophy my entire life. Of course, sometimes things go well, things go wrong. But always the positive.”