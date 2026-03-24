Mbappe says his left knee injury is ''all gone'' as France ramps up for the World Cup

The Real Madrid striker was used as a substitute in his team's last two matches as he works his way back into form and has joined his France teammates ahead of a couple of friendlies in the United States this week.

"There was a lot of frustration, a lot of anger, and then also some anxiety at one point," Mbappe told French media late Monday at a promotional event. "I had reached a stage where I didn't know what was wrong with me.

I didn't go through that period in the best way. I wasn't the happiest player in the world. But I'm happy now because it's truly behind me. It's all gone."

Mbappe had been in great form until he sprained his knee at the end of last year.

The former Paris Saint-Germain player, who joined Madrid in the summer of 2024, played throughout January but was then sidelined for three-and-a-half weeks before making his latest comeback.