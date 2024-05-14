Mbappe, PSG prez Al-Khelaifi embroiled in 'verbal altercation' before game against Toulouse: Reports

NEW DELHI: Kylian Mbappe’s farewell game at the Parc Des Princes was overshadowed by a verbal altercation between Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and the club’s all time top scorer, say reports.

There was a heated confrontation between Mbappe and Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi ahead of the team's final home game against Toulouse on Sunday.

Mbappe, who had recently announced his departure from the club, was confronted by Al-Khelaifi regarding the 25-year-old’s farewell video, according to a French media outlet Le Perisien's report.

Al-Khelaifi was furious with Kylian as he did not mention the Qatari international while speaking about his time at the club. Mbappe thanked a majority of the staff, the players, the fans and even all the managers who were at the helm during his time with the club but did not do the same for the president. The two got into an argument and the duo were heard screaming at each other, the report read.

It was Nasser’s repeated efforts that not only brought the 2022 World Cup top scorer to the club in 2017 but it was him, who did his absolute best to keep the services of one of the most exciting players in the world despite Real Madrid lurking to secure his services.

Mbappe is currently serving the end of his contract with PSG that is set to expire at the end of the season. Real Madrid is the likely destination for Mbappe as the decade long transfer saga looks to be reaching a conclusion.

Real Madrid are said to have already agreed the terms of Mbappe’s arrival with the player’s camp with an announcement already in the works.

The Los Blancos will be playing in their 18th Champions League finals against Borussia Dortmund on June 2 and are said to be set to announce one of the biggest signings in footballing history post the final.