Mbappé converts penalty kick as Real Madrid beats Osasuna 1-0 in Spanish league opener

MADRID: Kylian Mbappé got off to a scoring start in his second season with Real Madrid, leading the team to a 1-0 victory over Osasuna in their Spanish league opener Tuesday.

Mbappé, the leading scorer in his debut with Madrid last season, converted a 51st-minute penalty kick to give the hosts the victory. A nice run by Mbappé through the right side of the area, followed by a neat cutback move, prompted the foul.

The goal gave new coach Xabi Alonso a winning debut in his first full season with the club. The former Madrid player arrived before the Club World Cup to replace Carlo Ancelotti, who left to take the Brazil job.

“It was special to be back here as a coach, unforgettable,” Alonso said. “Hopefully it was the first of many victories celebrated here.”

Alonso started the match with three of the club's new signings for the season — left back Álvaro Carreras, right back Trent Alexander-Arnold and central defender Dean Huijsen. Teenage forward Franco Mastantuono came off the bench to replace Brahim Díaz in the 68th, being loudly cheered by the crowd at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Some fans had not been happy after the former River Plate player praised Lionel Messi — the fellow Argentine who was a star at rival Barcelona — during his introductory news conference.

The 18-year-old Mastantuono had a chance to score in the 89th, but his shot from inside the area was saved by the Osasuna goalkeeper.

“They all did well,” Alonso said of the newcomers. “They are players who will be helping us for years. None of them felt the pressure of the Madrid jersey or of the Bernabeu.”

Osasuna defender Abel Bretones was sent off in stoppage time with a straight red card for a high arm to block Madrid forward Gonzalo García.

“They dominated, we knew it was going to be like that,” Osasuna midfielder Rubén García said. “We played a good game but couldn't get too close to their goal. In the end, they deserved the victory.”

Madrid forward Rodrygo stayed on the bench the whole match, intensifying speculation of a possible transfer. Alonso downplayed Rodrygo's lack of minutes, saying he still counts on the Brazil international for now.

“It was only a match,” he said. “If in three months he still isn't getting these minutes, then it's different.”

The game was played Tuesday instead of last weekend along with the rest of opening matches because Madrid's players needed more rest following the team's participation at the Club World Cup. Madrid's attempt to delay its debut even further was denied by the league.

Madrid controlled possession — more than 70% — but struggled to break through the tight Osasuna defense early, threatening with a few long-range shots.

“There were positives, beginning with the result,” Alonso said. “We still need a few things that will give us stability to keep progressing.”

Mbappé, with the No. 10 jersey this season, had one of Madrid's best first-half chances with a curling shot from inside the area that just missed the top corner, but finally broke through with the winner early in the second half as Madrid continued to press forward. He sent a low shot from the spot into the right side of the net as the goalkeeper dived the other way.

“You can tell that Mbappé wants more,” Alonso said.

Barcelona began its title defense with a comfortable 3-0 win at nine-man Mallorca on Saturday, while Atletico Madrid squandered a late lead in a 2-1 loss at Espanyol on Sunday.

Madrid was runner-up to Barcelona in the Spanish league last season. Osasuna finished ninth.