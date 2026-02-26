Mbappé doubtful as Real Madrid aims to bounce back from shock La Liga loss

Madrid may not be able to count on star striker Kylian Mbappé, who has been sidelined by a nagging knee injury.

Barcelona, meanwhile, has a tough game against Villarreal this weekend just days before it will try to conjure up a huge comeback and keep its Copa del Rey title defense alive.

Key matches Mbappé, who leads the league with 23 goals, missed Wednesday's 2-1 victory over Benfica that sent his team into the round of 16 of the Champions League.

But he was on the field in Pamplona last weekend when Osasuna stunned Madrid 2-1. That loss allowed Barcelona to move back ahead of Madrid by one point after 25 rounds.