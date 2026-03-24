Mayank raring to go

During his rehabilitation, Mayank, who had clocked the fastest delivery by an Indian in IPL 2024 for Lucknow Super Giants, said interactions with Bumrah -- who also underwent a similar surgery -- helped him understand recovery better.

“When I was in rehab at the NCA, Bumrah was also there. I have a very good bonding with him. He is like a teacher to me. He also had the same surgery, the same scenario,” he said.

“Bumrah shared his experience of how to come back after surgery and what things to pay attention to. He told me how the body will be during recovery, how it will react. Sometimes it will feel good, sometimes not. Whenever we talk on call or messages, he shares his experience as much as possible,” added Mayank.