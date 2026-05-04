Max Verstappen takes 5th at Miami after a spin but still wants improvements to his car

After testing out Red Bull's upgrades made during a five-week break in the F1 schedule, Verstappen had his best result of the season on Sunday, finishing fifth despite spinning from second on the opening lap.

Verstappen has been a vocal critic of the current car regulations, even going as far as saying he's considering leaving the sport. He left Miami only slightly happier with the car.

"I mean, my car drives a bit better," said Verstappen, who qualified a season-best second for the race at Miami International Autodrome. "But what I said before about the regulations is the same. ... It's still not how I would like to see it."

Verstappen was part of a chaotic start to Sunday's race when he spun trying to hold off Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who had surged to the lead ahead of eventual winner Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes on the opening lap. The spin caused Verstappen to fall to ninth.