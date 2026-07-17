Max Verstappen leaves his F1 future open but says things are ''really good'' with Red Bull team boss

Verstappen has yet to commit to staying with Red Bull for next year after he was linked to McLaren and suggested he'd consider leaving F1.

“I don't want to go here, say yes, and no, and this and that about my future. I said already many times that if there was something new I would say it myself,” the four-time world champion said Thursday.

Open and transparent' with Mekies:

Mekies is marking a year in charge of the team after replacing longtime boss Christian Horner midway through 2025, and Verstappen had warm words for him.

“It's been really good. I get on very well with Laurent. We speak a lot on track, but also off track," he said. "I think the relationship that he has also within the team is great.

"Everything for me feels very positive and I think it's always nice when you can discuss a lot of things with your team boss. So from that sense, yeah, very happy. It's all very open and transparent.”

After faults with the rotating rear wing pitched Verstappen into the barriers at high speed two weeks running in Austria and Britain, Red Bull is reverting back to an old wing design for Belgium this week.

“It's quite obvious, no, why? So we'll go back on the old one and then see whenever the latest or new one is ready again to be used for us,” Verstappen said.

He crashed out of the British Grand Prix and delivered an expletive-laden rant at the car over the radio before branding it “dangerous” to drive.