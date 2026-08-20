Max Verstappen extends F1 contract with Red Bull to 2030

The announcement ahead of Verstappen's home Dutch Grand Prix this weekend ends speculation he could seek a blockbuster move to another team. It comes despite Red Bull struggling to match the pace of leading team Mercedes this season.

“I have always said it: the team is like a second family for me and I feel very at home. I came to the team hoping to be able to win races. What we went on to achieve together has been simply lovely and we have shared many incredible moments and won four world championships,” he said in a statement.