Max Dowman, 16, becomes youngest Premier League scorer with remarkable goal for Arsenal

Dowman collected the ball midway in his own half, dribbled around two Everton players and raced clear unchallenged from the halfway line to tap into an empty net, with Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford stranded upfield having gone forward for a corner.

An English soccer prodigy, Dowman at 16 years, 73 days was playing just his third Premier League match after two previous substitute appearances at the start of the season.

“He doesn't seem to be fazed by the occasion or the moment or the context or the opponent, he just plays so naturally,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said. “He makes decisions to make things happen, and what he delivered was incredible.”