Mauritius Open: Soderberg overtakes field to take lead at La Reserve links

BEL OMBRE [Mauritius]: Sebastian Soderberg, who teed off early on the second day, blazed the spanking new La Reserve Links course with a card of 7-under 65 that took him to the top of the leader board at the Mauritius Open as the event neared the halfway stage. For most part of the day, the pack chasing the 32-year-old Soderberg hard was a trio that included the defending champion Antoine Rozner (62-74), Daniel Brown (68-68) and Paul Warring (63-73), all of whom were at 8-under after 36 holes.

Co-designer of the course, Louis Oosthuizen (68-69) was lying Tied-sixth, while Marcel Siem, brand Ambassador of the Heritage Resorts was tied 12th with rounds of 69-69. However, right at the end of the evening, Jacques P de Villiers, a 32-year-old, who plays on the Sunshine Tour, moved to second as he was 5-under for the day with a card of 67 after a 68 on the first day. Starting from the tenth, he had five birdies, an eagle, towards the end of his round on the eighth, and two bogeys.

He is 9-under and one shot behind Soderberg. While Soderberg moved up 36 places to the top, De Villiers improved by 14 places to second. Rozner's 74 was his first over-par round in 14 rounds he has played at AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, which he says is his favourite tournament on the Tour.

Soderberg, like Rozner on the first day, started from the tenth and blazed through the stretch. He started with a birdie on the 10th and then had four in a row from the 12th to the 15th. He added one more on the 18th for a back nine of 6-under 30.

He kept his foot on the pedal and birdied second, sixth and eighth but dropped his only shot of the day on the seventh for a 65 that carried him to the top spot from being way down in the 37th spot after his first round when he carded 3-under 69. An elated and satisfied, Soderberg said, "It's was just one of those days where it just felt kind of easy. I mean it was windy but I was hitting my driver really well took care of the par-fives and the two drivable Par-4s. I made birdies on all of them."

He added, "My short game was really good and those times I missed the green, the putting was solid, so I guess it was it was a good day." He went on, "I didn't think I would be right where I am at this point yesterday. But yeah, it's nice to be there." On how he has enjoyed the layout so far, he added, "It's quite exciting, actually. There's a lot of holes where you can make eagles but you can also make double or triples or whatever.

But it's (the course) a nice variation. And thankfully, it's playing downhill for the most part and we don't have to walk up the mountain." He was delighted with the views offered on the course.

He commented, "It's quite scenic. I am really feeling good and looking forward to the weekend. I was treating this week kind of a chill week vacation on the side, but the same is obviously harder when you're in contention. "But yeah, the plans is kind of to do the same (as in earlier days). Maybe we have a couple of beers on the beach today.

Rozner had a lot of trouble as he bogeyed the third, double-bogeyed the 13th and again bogeyed the 16th. His birdies came on the eighth and the 12th. Warring had five birdies, one bogey and two doubles, while Brown had six birdies and a double bogey.