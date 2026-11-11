Matt Henry eager to move past injury setbacks ahead of India Test series

Henry suffered a concussion following a training-ground collision with teammate Devon Conway, forcing him to miss the third ODI against India. However, the pacer has reported good progress and is set to return for the fourth ODI here on Friday.

The 34-year-old said the setbacks have been frustrating but remained optimistic about the cricket ahead.

"Yeah, I've been a little bit unlucky. So thankfully, progressing well with the head," he said ahead of Friday's fourth ODI against India.

"It's been a bit frustrating, obviously pushing things back. But the main thing is we've still got plenty of cricket to play. And no, it's just been a really exciting summer," he added.

Henry, who will return for the fourth ODI, has been named in New Zealand's 14-member squad for the Test series, along with Conway, Rachin Ravindra and Tom Blundell, who are all recovering from their respective injuries.

He is not overly concerned about a minor quadriceps issue and has taken a cautious approach with a busy schedule ahead.

"Yeah, no, not too concerned. That was nothing too major. It's just we've got a lot of cricket coming up. So being just smart about that. So that was fine after a couple of days," he said.

Speaking about the collision with Conway during practice, Henry said both players had a blind spot.

"Yeah, no, it wasn't ideal. We're just doing some fielding and unfortunately just both have a bit of a blind spot, so managed to have a big head clash with Dev, which was not great. So haven't seen Dev yet.

"He's obviously been at home, so looking forward to catching up with him and make sure he's all right as well," he said.