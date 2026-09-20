Mathivanan picks six as bowlers dominate round

CHENNAI: Unicorn CC’s off-spinner Mathivanan finished with the best figures (6/35) in the recently concluded round of Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA)’s league matches. It was a round largely dominated by bowlers, with Magnet CC’s bowlers, Mathan and Sarvin Raj combining to take all ten wickets against Globe CC.
Bharathi SC’s wicketkeeper, Vimal Kumar was impressive behind the sticks, with six dismissals. From the batting front,
Brief Scores: V Division A Zone – The Triplicane CC 100 in 37.4 overs (Mathivanan 6/35) lost to Unicorn CC 101/7 in 39.4 overs
Globe CC 63 in 23.4 overs (Sarvin Raj 5/28, K Mathan 5/14) lost to Magnet CC 66/3 in 13.1 overs
Netaji CC 224 in 49.2 overs (Mohamad Arfaz 70 no, Churchil 5/36) bt TFUCC 161 in 46.1 overs (J Tamilselvan 68) Gandhi Nagar Starlets CC 251 in 49 overs (Adhavan 66, Nithilan Venkatesan 5/56) bt Grove CC 242 in 47.3 overs (Barath 53, Mukesh 52, Arun Kumar 4/63)
Gopalapuram CC 219/9 in 50 overs (Chinnamani 5/52, Vimal Kumar (wk) 6 Dismissals incl. 5 Cts, 1 st) bt Bharathi SC 207/9 in 50 overs (S. Maithresh 38, Gautam Anand 51, S. Kumaresan 38, N. Vasantha Kumar 3/17)