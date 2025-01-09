Match interestingly poised

CHENNAI: The Cooch Behar final between Tamil Nadu and Gujarat is on a knife’s edge with TN still 23 runs shy of taking the crucial first innings lead with three wickets remaining at the end of the third and penultimate day’s play in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Resuming from its overnight score of 75 for two, TN’s lower order batting bailed it out with number seven RS Ambrish scoring 85 (114b, 7x4, 3x6). Number eight RK Jayant was unbeaten on 79 (82b, 10x4, 2x6) and keeping him company was R Pravin batting on 25. Earlier, number three BK Kishore contributed 54 (217b, 7x4). Kishore and Ambrish were involved in a 85-run partnership for the sixth wicket, while Jayant and Pravin have added 79 runs for the unbroken eighth wicket.

Brief scores: Gujarat 380 vs Tamil Nadu 358/7 in 131 overs (S Shrenik 37, KV Raghav 27, BK Kishore 54, RS Ambrish 85, RK Jayant 79 batting, Khilan Patel 3/141)