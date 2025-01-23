Masterful Gukesh beats Keymer in Tata Chess

THE NETHERLANDS: World champion D Gukesh came up with a technically masterful effort to beat Vincent Keymer of Germany and take his tally to 3.5 points after the end of the fifth round of the Tata Steel Chess tournament here.

With his second victory in the event, the Indian also climbed to fourth spot in world rankings in live rating, overtaking compatriot Arjun Erigaisi, who played out a draw with Leon Luke Mendonca.

With eight rounds still remaining in the tournament, the first rest day is slated for Friday and Gukesh, with two victories and three draws, is just behind R. Praggnanandhaa and Abdusattorov Nodirbek of Uzbekistan.

Gukesh was in control with his white pieces giving nothing away to Keymer, one of his seconds, in a Nimzo-Indian defense game.

The Indian got a firm control of the opening file in the centre, methodically won a pawn and handled the technicalities in precise fashion. It was the final game of the day lasting 72 moves, but no one had any doubt about the outcome once Gukesh was on song.

On a day when Praggnanandhaa could not really cause a rampage with his black pieces and drew with Max Warmerdam of Holland, Abdusattorov made the most of the slightly unfavourable colour as he squeezed past another local hopeful Jorden Van Foreest.

That left both Praggnanandhaa and Abdusattorov in front with four points each at the end of the fifth round, with Gukesh in tow just a half point behind alongside Vladimir Fedoseev of Slovenia.

Fedoseev was, in fact, the pick of the day winning against top seed and rating favourite Fabiano Caruana of the United States.

While Erigaisi had a draw with compatriot Mendonca, P Harikrishna also could not do much with his black pieces against defending champion Wei Yi of China.

Harikrishna, on three points, is within striking distance of the leaders but will need to get back his winning streak to cause some worry to those ahead of him.

Praggnanandhaa would have wanted more but Warmerdam never gave him a chance.

The French defense by the Indian was met with the exchange variation, and right from the word go, Praggnanandhaa only had to find some resources to remain level. The game was drawn on the 40th move.

In the challengers’ section, R Vaishali played out a draw with Frederik Svane of Germany, while the other Indian Divya Deshmukh lost to Erwin L'Ami of Holland. Vaishali, on 2.5 points, may have some catching up to do, while Divya needs to train her sights on winning more games.

Results Round 5:

Masters: Leon Luke Mendonca (Ind, 1) drew with Arjun Erigaisi (Ind, 1); Max Warmerdam (Ned, 2) drew with R Praggnanandhaa (Ind, 4); Wei Yi (Chn, 2.5) drew with P Harikrishna (Ind, 3); D Gukesh (Ind, 3.5) beat Vincent Keymer (Ger, 2.5); Jorden van Foreest (Ned, 1.5) lost to Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzb, 4); Anish Giri (Ned, 2) drew with Alexey Sarana (Srb, 2.5); Vladimir Fedoseev (Slo, 3.5) beat Fabiano Caruana (Usa, 2.5).

Challengers: Aydin Suleymanli (Aze, 2.5) lost to Nodirbek Yakubboev (Uzb, 2.5) ; Ediz Gurel (Tur, 2) playing Nguyen Thai Dai Van (Cze, 3); R Vasihali (Ind, 3) drew with Frederik Svane (Ger, 2.5); Miaoyi Lu (Chn, 3) lost to Benjamin Bok (Ned, 3.5); Erwin L’ami (Ned, 4) beat Divya Deshmukh (Ind, 1.5); Faustino Oro (Arg, 1.5) drew with Arthur Pijpers (Ned, 1.5); Kazybek Nogerbek (Kaz, 3) beat Irina Bulmaga (Rom, 0.5).