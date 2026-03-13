Massachusetts town, World Cup organizers come to agreement over security funding to stage games

For weeks, the town of Foxborough home to the NFL's New England Patriots and their Gillette Stadium site scheduled to host seven World Cup tournament matches in June and July had been holding back on granting an entertainment license that FIFA needs to stage the games.

The issue had been $7.8 million that the town has not yet received to cover the costs of security and related materials for the matches. Officials made it clear to attorneys representing the Boston Soccer 2026 organizing committee at a public hearing last week that a license would not be issued by the March 17 deadline if funding wasn't in place.