Maskoor Ashik hogs limelight
Ashik’s unbeaten 69 helped SMIT post 159 for four. With the ball, Ashik scalped six wickets for three runs to bundle out TJS for a paltry 50.
CHENNAI: Riding on all-round exploits from M Maskoor Ashik, Sri Muthukumaran Institute of Technology earned a thumping 109-run win over TJS College of Arts and Science in the first round of the MAGNA - Thiruvallur DCA inter-college knockout T20 tournament.
BRIEF SCORES: Velammal I & Tech 126 in 20 overs (P Rudresh Vasanth 43, Vamsi Raju 32) bt Shree Chandra Prabhu Jain College 62 in 17.4 overs (N Dinesh 26, Jayaraj 3/17); Sri Muthukumaran Institute of Technology 159/4 in 20 overs (M Maskoor Ashik 69*) bt TJS College of Arts and Science 50 in 12.3 overs (M Maskoor Ashik 6/3)
