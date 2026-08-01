Mary Kom's story inspired Pakistan's first female CWG boxing medallist Fatima

The 22-year-old signed off with a historic bronze medal in the women's 60kg event here, becoming the first Pakistani woman boxer to stand on a Commonwealth Games podium.

Growing up in Sargodha in Pakistan's Punjab province, Fatima had few female boxing role models to look up to in her own country. She instead found one across the border in Mary Kom.

"I am inspired by India's Mary Kom," Fatima told PTI after securing her bronze medal.