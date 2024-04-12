Mary Kom steps down as Chef-de-Mission of Indian contingent for Paris Olympics

NEW DELHI: Boxing legend and 2012 Olympic Games bronze medallist M C Mary Kom has stepped down as Chef-de-Mission of the Indian contingent for the Paris Olympic Games, citing personal reasons.

Mary Kom, appointed as the Chef de Mission of the Indian Contingent last month, wrote a letter to Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Dr PT Usha, asking to be relieved from her position as Chef-de-Mission of the Indian contingent.

In her letter to the IOA President, Mary Kom said she was grateful to the Indian Olympic Association for placing its faith in her to serve as Chef de Mission in Paris 2024.

"I consider it an honour to serve my country in every way possible, and I was mentally prepared for it. However, I regret that I will not be able to uphold the prestigious responsibility and would like to resign, owing to personal reasons. It is embarrassing to retreat from a commitment, which I seldom do, but I am left with no choice," she wrote.

"I am there to cheer on my country and the athletes competing in this Olympic Games, with great expectations," the letter further read.

IOA chief acknowledged the receipt of a letter from MC Mary Kom, and said a replacement would be named after appropriate consultations.

"We are sad that Olympic medal-winning boxer and Chairperson of the IOA Athletes Commission Mary Kom has stepped down citing personal reasons. We respect her decision and her privacy. I shall make the appropriate consultations and soon make an announcement about the replacement for Mary Kom," the IOA chief said.

"I completely understand her request and respect her decision. I have also conveyed to her that she will always have my own support and that of IOA. I also request everyone to respect the legendary boxer’s privacy," she added.

The 41-year-old pugilist has represented the country in two editions of the Olympic Games (2012 London and 2020), winning bronze in the 2012 Games in London but missing out on a medal in the Tokyo Games.

Paris Olympic Games are scheduled to take place from July 26 to August 11 in the French capital.