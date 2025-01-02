Marsh dropped, Starc declared fit for BGT finale

SYDNEY: All-rounder Beau Webster will replace an out-of-form Mitchell Marsh in Australia’s squad for the fifth and final Test against India, home skipper Pat Cummins said here on Thursday.

The 33-year-old Marsh scored only 73 runs in seven innings across four Tests and Cummins cited this as the reason for his axing. He has bowled merely 33 overs in the series so far, claiming just three wickets.

“We have one change in our side. Beau Webster comes in place of Mitch Marsh. Mitch knows that he hasn’t scored enough runs,” Cummins said at the pre-match press conference.

“Mitchie obviously hasn’t quite got the runs or perhaps wickets he would have liked this series. So, it felt like it was time to freshen up and Beau’s been with the squad. He’s been great. But I feel like now is a good week for Beau to get a chance.”

The 31-year-old Webster, who played against India A in November, has scored 5247 runs and taken 148 wickets in first-class cricket. Webster has been in good form in the Sheffield Shield as well and averaged over 55 last season.

“He’s just been one of those star performers for Tasmania with the bat or ball, or in the field. He always seems to have a big impact, quite aggressive. (He) can change the game, like we’ve seen Mitch Marsh or Travis Head or Alex Carey do in that middle order.”

Cummins admitted that Webster’s crafty bowling played a role in the decision.

“That was definitely a factor. It’s always nice to have a fifth bowler that bowls quite a lot for Tasmania. So, if we need to call on that, we can.”

However, Cummins asserted that the Boxing Day match will not be Marsh’s last Test for Australia.

“Particularly here in Australia, when a batter misses out or gets dropped, it’s always seen as a big thing, but it’s not the case. We love pulling a squad of players together who we can call on at different times, and we thought the time was right for Mitchy to freshen-up and miss this one.

“But doesn’t mean that he won’t be back in the team at some point,” the skipper said.

Cummins also put to rest the speculation surrounding Mitchell Starc’s fitness, saying the left-arm pacer will play the game.

“He went for scans. But he got the all clear to play this match. He is good to go,” Cummins said.

The 34-year-old's fitness was the main concern for the host after he battled through sore ribs in the Boxing Day Test but still managed to bowl effectively with help from the team’s physios.

“There’s always considerations. But it’s a big game in the context of series, World Test Championship. It’s a home game. So yeah, he was never going to miss this one unless he absolutely had to,” Cummins added.