Marsh dropped, Starc declared fit for BGT finale

SYDNEY: All-rounder Beau Webster will replace an out-of-form Mitchell Marsh in Australia's squad for the fifth and final Test against India, home skipper Pat Cummins said here on Thursday.

The 33-year-old Marsh scored only 73 runs in seven innings across four Tests and Cummins cited this as the reason for his axing. He has bowled merely 33 overs in the series so far, claiming just three wickets.

"We have one change in our side. Beau Webster comes in place of Mitch Marsh. Mitch knows that he hasn't scored enough runs," Cummins said at the pre-match press conference.

"Mitchie obviously hasn't quite got the runs or perhaps wickets said he would have liked this series. So, it felt like it was time for a freshen up and Beau's been with the squad. He's been great. But I feel like now is a good week for Beau to get a chance."

The 31-year-old Webster, who played against India A in November, has scored 5247 runs and taken 148 wickets in first-class cricket. Webster has been in good form in the Sheffield Shield as well and averaged over 55 last season.

"He’s just been one of those star performers for Tasmania with the bat or ball, or in the field. He always seems to have a big impact, quite aggressive. (He) can change the game, like we’ve seen Mitch Marsh or Travis Head or Alex Carey do in that middle order."

Cummins admitted that Webster's crafty bowling played a role in the decision,

'That was definitely a factor. It's always nice to have a fifth bowler that bowls quite a lot for Tasmania. So if we need to call on that, we can.

"Firstly, if you’re going to bat six, you picked for your batting, which he’s shown in Shield over the last couple years when he takes the game on, and he’s really changed some games for Tasmania. That pace bowling of Beau’s going to be handy," said Cummins.

However, Cummins asserted that the Boxing Day match will not be Marsh's last Test for Australia.

"Particularly here in Australia, when a batter misses out or gets dropped, it’s always seen as a big thing, but it’s not the case. We love pulling a squad of players together who we can call on at different times, and we thought the time was right for Mitchy to have a freshen-up and miss this one.

"But doesn’t mean that he won’t be back in the team at some point,” the skipper said.

Starc fit

Cummins also put to rest the speculation surrounding Mitchell Starc's fitness, saying the left-arm pacer will play the game.

"He went for scans yesterday. But he got the all clear to play this match. He is good to go," Cummins said.

The 34-year-old's fitness was the main concern for the hosts after he battled through sore ribs in the Boxing Day Test but still managed to bowl effectively with help from the team's physios.

"There's always considerations. But yeah, it's a big game in the context of series, World Test Championship. It's a home game. So yeah, he was never going to miss this one unless he absolutely had to," Cummins added.

A victory or a draw in the fifth Test here is crucial for the hosts as it will help them regain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time since 2014-15.

A win will also assure Australia of a spot in the World Test Championship final against already-qualified South Africa.

However, if India win the game, they will retain the BGT trophy, winning the series for a record-extending fifth straight time.

Cummins was effusive in his praise for Starc, claiming the left-hand quick is an "absolute dream as a captain" to have in the side.

"Personality wise, just his resilience. He’s bowled 145 (kmph) for 15 years now, and a lot of overs. You just don’t do that without always dealing with different niggles or setbacks. He just grits his teeth and gets on with it.

"He’s the one player who just refuses ever to talk about being rested or rotated. He just wants to go out there and play for Australia. Even if he’s had some quiet games in the past and people are out to get him or whatever, he’s still just wants to turn off and play.

"I just have huge admiration for him from that point of view as a bowler. He’s an absolute dream as a captain, because you feel like you’ve got five different bowls in one," Cummins said.