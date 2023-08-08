Marnus Labuschagne left out of Australia's extended ODI WC squad

SYDNEY: Australia has announced some surprise selections in its 18-member squad for this year’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in India. Uncapped leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha and inexperienced all-rounder Aaron Hardie are the surprise inclusions, with Test star Marnus Labuschagne the notable omission from the squad that will be reduced to 15 players closer to the start of the tournament on October 5.

Under ICC regulations squads must be finalised prior to September 28, with Australia’s first game at this year’s World Cup coming against host India in Chennai on October 8.

Captain Pat Cummins will be racing against the clock to be fit for that opening contest, after it was revealed, the fast bowler picked up a fractured wrist during the recent Ashes series against England.

Cummins has been advised to let the injured area rest for six weeks and the right-armer is hoping to return to playing prior to the commencement of the World Cup.

AUSTRALIA PRELIMINARY WORLD CUP SQUAD: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa