Markram vs Santner: Captains hold key to Proteas semis test vs NZ

Markram, with a strike rate of 175 plus and 268 runs, has had a devastating effect on rival bowlers during powerplay overs while Santner, with an economy rate of 6.35, has kept the batters tied in knots.

The Proteas, with a power-hitting line-up comprising Markram, Quinton De Kock, Dewald Brevis, Ryan Rickleton, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller and Marco Jansen, can give any team sleepless nights.

But Santner will have Rachin Ravindra (9 wickets at less than 7 ER), Glenn Phillips, Cole McConchie, who have all performed in unison.

Save for India, this is be the best spin attack that Proteas would face in the tournament although England with Liam Dawson and Rehan Ahmed wasn't bad either.

What New Zealand lack is a quality wrist spinner to challenge South Africa as Ish Sodhi hasn't exactly been great in the few games that he has played so far.