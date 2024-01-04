Marina Arena gets a Khelo India makeover

CHENNAI: The iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, fondly known among football fans as the Marina Arena, is undergoing a major renovation for the first time in almost 30 years since its inception. The refurbishment is undertaken ahead of the Khelo India Youth Games, scheduled to kick off on January 19.

The stadium was one of the fastest-built stadiums in the country, setting a record of sorts by getting completed in just 260 days. Over the years, it witnessed memorable football matches, ranging from the 1998-99 Santhosh Trophy final when Baichung Bhutia and Raman Vijayan led Bengal to a 5-0 victory over Goa to recent heroics by Marco Matterazzi, Elano Blumer, and Jeje Lalpekhlua.

The Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) is starting from scratch to prepare the stadium for the upcoming event. It is slated to host the major track and field events, as well as the semi-finals and final of football at the Youth Games.

The 800-metre athletics track is being relaid, featuring a new blue track layered with four levels of synthetic elastic rubber. The lights have been upgraded to the latest DMX floodlights and a display screen. It is getting new seats, thereby fixing an often raised grouse from the fans, apart from a fresh coat of paint.

The renovation works are going on round-the-clock, with SDAT also preparing other venues such as the Chennai Aquatics Complex and SDAT Nehru Park for the national event.

When SDAT was gearing up to undertake the work, its member-secretary Meghanatha Reddy told DT Next that the stadium was not just being prepared for the Indian Super League but also for the Khelo Indian Youth Games.

Stating that Rs 25 crore has been approved for the stadium renovation, he said the SDAT was leaving no stone unturned in getting the work done. “With new seats and screen, revamped exterior and brand new face, the very look and feel will change the next time one visits the stadium,” he added.

Home to its two-time ISL championship, Chennaiyin FC, had expressed interest in maintaining the football pitch throughout the year, not just during the league season. Talks regarding this are still in progress.

In a significant move, the track cycling event will be held in the State at the Sports Hostel Velodrome near Vandalur. “Previously, it used to go to Delhi. This time, we ensured that it would happen here itself,” Reddy said.

Highlighting the significance of the events, Reddy said, “Tamil Nadu is hosting a multi-sport, multi-city event after many years, which will be a boon to not just Chennai but also Madurai, Coimbatore, and Tiruchy, where different events are set to be held.”

To mark the occasion, grand opening and closing ceremonies are planned for the event, and the entry will be free for the public for the entire tournament.

The renovation is a long time coming. It is good that the stadium is finally getting a makeover. We (Supermachans) saw that the floodlights have been changed already. Hope the seats are getting a proper fix as well; they’ve been prone to break easily. Hope all these fixes are long-lasting and not just temporary — Jenisha Rani,Supermachans fans club

When I played in the Stadium back in 1975, crowds used to throng the venue and the pitch was much closer to the fans. A lot of things have changed over time and given how the stadium has upgraded, I’d like to appreciate and thank the people who were involved in the renovation of this iconic stadium — Orlando Rayen, Former India International

“The stadium’s renovation is fantastic news. I played in that stadium for the first time in the 1993 Nehru Cup, coming from Madurai and playing in such a big stadium filled me with awe. The stadium is a source of pride for TN footballers, I’m excited to see its new look! — Raman Vijayan, Former India International