Marie-Louise Eta becomes first female head coach to win a Bundesliga game

While Eta, an experienced youth and assistant coach, has previously acknowledged there's a “social impact” to her historic head coach role, she's keen to stress that results come first. “It hasn't been about that,” she told DAZN on Sunday when asked how she'd like people to view her time in charge. “It's been about doing the job as well as possible, getting points, winning games, and that's what we've worked for each day. We've invested a lot so it's great that we could get the three points here today, show a good performance, I think, and that's important for me, too.”