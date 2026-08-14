Maresca discusses Rodri, Enzo Fernandez as Reijnders prepares to leave Man City in midfield overhaul

Rodri was welcomed with what Maresca said was a “big hug” when he returned to City on Friday following an extended break after helping Spain win the World Cup last month and then undergoing minor back surgery.

Asked whether he expected the former Ballon d'Or winner to stay at City amid reported interest from Barcelona, Maresca said “the transfer window is open — we can buy players, we can sell players. Anything can happen.”

One thing is for sure: Rodri will not be playing in Sunday's Community Shield — the curtain-raiser to the English soccer season between the winners of last season's Premier League and FA Cup — against Arsenal as he follows a rehabilitation program after surgery.

How Maresca overhauls City's midfield after the departure of stalwart Bernardo Silva to Real Madrid and a possible move for Rodri has been the subject of much speculation.