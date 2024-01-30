Marcus Rashford back to training, disciplinary matter closed: Report

NEW DELHI: English club Manchester United has officially addressed the recent controversy involving forward Marcus Rashford being seen at a nightclub after reporting ill, stating that the player has ‘taken responsibility for his actions.’

The matter has been treated as an internal disciplinary issue and is now considered closed, according to a statement issued by the club. "This has been dealt with as an internal disciplinary matter, which is now closed,” a statement issued by United.

"He reported ill. The rest is an internal matter and I will deal with that," said manager Erik ten Hag after Sunday's win in Wales.

The Athletic reported that Rashford, who was initially reported ill for training on Friday, is back in training and available for selection in the upcoming Premier League clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday.

Despite missing the FA Cup match against Newport County, Rashford is expected to be back in contention for upcoming fixtures.

The controversy surrounding Rashford revolves around reports of him being at a nightclub last week before missing a training session. The 26-year-old has allegedly been fined £650,000, equivalent to two weeks' wages, as a consequence of his actions.

Manchester United have chosen not to dwell further on the matter, emphasising Rashford's acceptance of his mistake and signalling a desire to move on from the situation. The club seems keen to avoid a prolonged episode akin to the recent public fallout involving Jadon Sancho, who criticised Erik ten Hag publicly and was subsequently loaned out to Borussia Dortmund.

While some fans may harbour disappointment toward Rashford, the forward's acknowledgment of his error suggests a willingness to learn from the situation. The focus now appears to be on his return to the playing field and contributing positively to the team's performance.

The potential inclusion of Rashford in the starting XI remains uncertain, with manager Alejandro Garnacho possibly making tactical adjustments, such as switching him to the right flank and bringing Antony off the bench.

Rashford, a product of the Manchester United academy, has faced challenges in the current season but has shown signs of improvement in recent games. With four goals and two assists in 26 appearances across all competitions, the club is hopeful that Rashford can rediscover his form and play a crucial role as they aim to finish the season on a high note.