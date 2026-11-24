“The last four, five weeks has been really tough with my game,” Penge said. “I've just been putting the work in and I said to my team as long as I give everything I can, the result is the result. If I lose my card and stuff like that, then it is what it is. I'm over the moon.”

The result was particularly crushing for Li, who was at No. 134 in the FedEx Cup.

He was projected to get his card until Thorbjornsen in the final group made birdie on the 18th to make it a four-way playoff, and then Penge wound up winning. The three-way tie for third moved Li to No. 103, just over 10 points shy of the top 100 for a full card in 2027.

He thought he had his card when he headed to the playoff, and learned only after it was over that it wasn't enough.

“But everything's done for a reason,” Li said. “I could have to go somewhere next year and play at DP (World Tour in Europe), so there's so many consequence in life, so you've just got to keep up and doing what you're doing. The result will come.”

By the end of a cool, overcast and quiet Monday finish in the rain-delayed tournament, Penge was the only player to move into the top 100, bumping out David Lipsky, who missed the cut.