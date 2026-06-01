Marcelo Flores to miss World Cup for Canada after injuring his right knee

Flores' switch of national eligibility from Mexico to Canada was confirmed in February, and he was included in the World Cup squad. Born in Georgetown, Ontario, to a Mexican father, Flores played three matches with Mexico's senior team and needed FIFA approval to play for the Canadians.

An attacking midfielder who was part of Arsenal's academy system, Flores played one season for Real Oviedo in Spain's second division, before signing with Tigres of Mexico's top flight in 2023.

Canada, which is co-hosting the World Cup with Mexico and the United States, opens June 12 against Bosnia and Herzegovina at Toronto, then moves to Vancouver for Group B games against Qatar and Switzerland.