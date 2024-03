Mar Gregorious storms into the final

CHENNAI: Mar Gregorios cruises past DRBCCC Hindu College to win the semi-final of Magna Thiruvallur DCA Inter Collegiate T20 Knockout Cricket tournament 2023-24. The openers A Mohammed Zabiullah Faizal and A Athique Ur Rahaman took matters in their hands to chase 113 in just 10 overs.Elsewhere, SRIHER restricted Sindhi College to 92 for 8 to get an easy victory.

BRIEF SCORES: DRBCCC Hindu College 113/5 in 20 overs (R Karthik 34, J Manoj Kumar 35*) lost to Mar Gregorios 116/0 in 10 overs (A Mohammed Zabiullah Faizal 50*, A Athique Ur Rahaman 60*); SRIHER 162 for 5 in 20 overs (S Sriccharan 50, A Ranjan 38, M Mani Bharathi 43*) bt Sindhi College 92 for 8 in 20 overs (M Saravanan 25)