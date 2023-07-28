Manush shocks World No. 17 Quadri

PUNE: Rising star Manush Shah produced the biggest upset of the Ultimate Table Tennis Season 4 on Thursday as he stunned World No. 17 Quadri Aruna of U Mumba TT at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex on Thursday.

The Vadodara boy, who is ranked 133 in the world, has been in red-hot form in the ongoing season and extended his brilliant show in the last tie of the league stage as well to clinch a thrilling 2-1 win against Quadri. The Puneri Paltan Table Tennis player began the match with positive intent as he used his sparkling forehand shots to unsettle Quadri and took the first game by 11-7. The Nigerian paddler came roaring back to win the second game 11-8 with ferocious shots on both flanks and forced the match into the decider. The third game went down to the wire as the young Indian paddler gave his all to win the decider by 11-8 and complete a remarkable victory in the league.