Manu, Saurabh, Now Parth: India’s new shooting generation takes centre-stage

Saurabh Chaudhary was another teenager on that stage. Seven years later, Parth Mane is beginning to write the next chapter.

The bespectacled 18-year-old announced himself on the senior continental stage with a silver medal in the men’s 10m air rifle team event here on Monday, adding another piece to India’s growing collection of shooting medals and, more significantly, offering another glimpse of the depth coming through the country’s shooting ranks.

For Mane, the medal was not merely a reward for a good day at the range. It was the culmination of a difficult transition from junior shooting, where he had already become a world champion, to a senior circuit in which the scores, pressure and competition demanded an entirely different level of consistency.

And behind that transition was a family decision that required more than just sporting ambition.

His parents moved from Solapur to Mumbai after his father, a police officer, was transferred there in 2021, allowing Mane to train under former Olympian Suma Shirur at her shooting club.