Manu, Saran hog limelight

CHENNAI: MR Manu’s sensational spell of six for 27 paved the way for a four-wicket win for Marthandam CC over Young CC in the first division of the TNCA-Kanyakumari DCA league.

After restricting Young CC to 150, Marthandam CC reached the target in 27.1 overs with C Murali unbeaten on 47. Manu received good support from R Riyan Dhas who took three wickets for 24 runs.

In another match, T Saran of Packer CC scored 145 (117b, 22x4, 3x6) to guide his team to a 17-run win over Commando CC.

BRIEF SCORES: Young CC 150 in 41.5 overs (R Ruban Robert 46, SP Nathan 32, MR Manu 6/27, R Riyan Dhas 3/24) lost to Marthandam CC 154/6 in 27.1 overs (C Murali 47*, S Moses Sam Raj 34); V-90 CC 143 in 27.2 overs (RG Fedzin 34, D Sahaya Babin 32, W Antony Dhas 4/32, S Issac 4/37) lost to Sunny CC 144/5 in 25.2 overs (W Antony Dhas 53, MK Akash 34*); Packer CC 191 in 41.1 overs (T Saran 66, Nithiananth 4/39, Mani 3/44) bt Vantage CC 113 in 28.2 overs (A Manickaraja 45*, M Mohamed Mavasim 4/27, C Rajiv Kumar 4/38); Marthandam CC 57 in 22.2 overs (N Arunraj 3/6) lost to Sunny CC 59/1 in 5.4 overs (T Michael Rai Vianni 31*); Commando CC 107 in 27.1 overs (K Richards 32) lost to Young CC 109/3 in 17.3 overs (RA Akshai 48); Packer CC 261 in 43.4 overs (T Saran 145, Aajil 40, Sarath 3/39) bt Commando CC 244/8 in 45 overs (Selvam 48, S Dhinesh 72, K Richards 45, M Viju Arul 4/46)