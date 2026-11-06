Manolo Marquez and Mumbai City FC part ways after four winless matches

The decision makes him the first managerial departure of the 2026-27 Indian Super League season.

"Mumbai City FC confirms that the club and Manolo Márquez have agreed to part ways for the remainder of the ISL season," the club said in a statement posted on X.

The separation follows a disappointing start to the campaign, with the former champions failing to register a victory in their opening four matches, recording two draws and two defeats.

The final setback came against SC Delhi, where Mumbai surrendered a two-goal advantage to suffer a 2-3 defeat in their first home fixture of the season.