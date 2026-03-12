Mannepalli enters second round of Swiss Open

In women’s singles, Malvika Bansod failed to get past Thailand’s world No. 4 Pornpawee Chochuwong, going down 11-21, 15-21 in a lop-sided contest. It was her fourth defeat in as many meetings against the Thai player.

Later in the day, world No. 4 men’s doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, along with Kiran George and the Indian mixed doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto, will be in action.