Manisha scripts history, becomes India's first woman wrestling World Champion

In a landmark moment for Indian wrestling, Manisha became the country's first woman to win a World Championships gold and only the second Indian overall to achieve the feat after legendary Sushil Kumar, who had claimed the men's 66kg title in 2010.

The 29-year-old's triumph ended India's long wait for a world champion and capped an unprecedented campaign for the women's team, which had three wrestlers competing in gold medal bouts in the same edition of the World Championships for the first time.

Neelam Sirohi (50kg) and Kajal Dhochak (76kg) had settled for silver on Thursday, but Manisha ensured that India would not return without a gold, pulling off one of the most memorable comebacks.