Manika alleges violation of TTFI constitution

However the federation maintained that the process was carried out strictly in accordance with the rules. The 31-year-old was named among the reserves when the TTFI announced its 10-member contingent for the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, to be held from September 19 to October 4.

“A nine-member committee decided my fate, yet I am being told that the process was fully compliant with the Constitution and the rules,” Batra said.