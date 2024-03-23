Mani Bharathi bowls SRIHER to big win

CHENNAI: Off-spinner M Mani Bharathi’s incredible spell of six wickets for six runs helped SRIHER beat Velammal I & Tech by a huge 111 runs in the second round of the MAGNA - Thiruvallur DCA Inter College Knockout T20 tournament.

Batting first, SRIHER scored 153 for four with A Ranjan contributing 52, while S Sourav was the next highest scorer with 39. In reply, Velammal I & Tech was bowled out for 42 in 11.2 overs with Mani Bharathi weaving his magic.

BRIEF SCORES: Sindhi College of Arts and Science 114/9 in 20 overs (M Saravanan 29*) bt JHA Agarsen College 77 in 17.3 overs (K Suriya Kumar 33, V Hari Krishnan 4/16); Jaya College of Arts and Science 184 in 20 overs (Nayef Ahmed 92, B Roshan 3/30, R Janakiraman 3/30) bt TJS Engineering College 131/9 in 20 overs (R Janakiraman 53); Veltech Multi Tech 141/5 in 20 overs (Harish 40, Yashwant 31, Ram Balram 27) lost to LNG College Ponneri 142/7 in 20 overs (S Abhimanyu 40, S Dhinakaran 43); SRIHER 153/4 in 20 overs (S Sourav 39, S Sai Bharath 32, A Ranjan 52) bt Velammal I & Tech 42 in 11.2 overs (Vamsi Raju 25, M Mani Bharathi 6/6)